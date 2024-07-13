EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department recently achieved Gold Level in the Lexipol Connect Program, for the fourth year in a row. The recognition honors the department’s work in establishing and implementing up-to-date policies.

Lexipol is a leading content, policy, and training platform for public safety agencies. The Lexipol Connect Program tracks performance on the following five metrics to measure success in policy management: policy updates pending, policies issued, policies acknowledged, data training bulletins issued and data training bulletins taken.

“Policy, and regular training on policy, is crucial to the success of the department,” said SIUE Police Captain Justin Lieberman. “We are proud to be recognized by Lexipol Connect for continuously improving professionalism and safety.”

The SIUE Police are Difference Makers in the region for their professional work.

The SIUE Police Department is a community-oriented law enforcement agency comprising 42 sworn police officers and 8 civilian employees. SIUE police officers are certified law enforcement officers with full investigatory and arrest authority granted by Illinois law. The SIUE Police Department is open and accessible to the University community 24 hours a day and has its own telecommunication unit, which dispatches police officers to calls for service.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.

