WOOD RIVER - Makenzie Garland, 17, a senior at East Alton-Wood River High School, has become a definite Riverbender.com Difference Maker during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Garland carries a 3.9 GPA at her high school, cheers and competes in the Miss Illinois USA pageant.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Makenzie has raised money from family and friends to help the area homeless. She and her twin brother and younger brother

used money they raised to buy hundreds of dollars worth of groceries to bag up and hand out.

The youth tried to give the donations to The Salvation Army Booth House in Alton, but because of COVID-19, could not leave them.

The enterprising Makenzie began distributing food to area homeless on Broadway in Alton when she discovered the Booth House couldn't take the items. The gifts of food made such a difference in the coming days for the homeless people involved and struggling during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

To date, the siblings, led by Makenzie, have made over 100 bags to hand out to the homeless and plan to triple that over the summer.

