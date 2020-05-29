ST. LOUIS - Danita Smith, owner of My Blooming Health in St. Louis, and her group are definitely Difference Makers during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Danita's sister, Gigi, from the area, nominated Danita as a person to salute as a true hero during the pandemic.

"They (my sister and My Blooming Health) do mobile phlebotomy for several doctors offices and nursing homes in the St. Louis and Illinois area," Gigi Smith said. "Her group of phlebotomists are considered front-line workers because they are the only company going into patients home to do blood draws during this COVID-19 epidemic. I am her sister and I’m extremely proud of her and her team."

Danita Smith graduated from Alton High School in 1994 and the Lewis and Clark Community College nursing program in 1996. She also obtained a bachelor's degree in nursing from McKendree University in Lebanon, and a master's business administration degree from Webster University in St. Louis.

My Blooming Health's services include phlebotomy needs, specimen collections, courier service, in office support and mobile phlebotomy. As of 2020, the group has a walk-in lab for convenience offering KG service, drug screenings, point of care testing and phlebotomy. Smith supervises four phlebotomists and a nurse. Smith's group works with many disabled, elderly and those with physical ailments. The business works on both sides of the Mississippi River in St. Louis and in Illinois.

My Blooming Health's Walk-In Lab is now open by appointment only and re-opened all services as of May 18.

"If you live or have recently traveled outside the U.S., experiencing flu-like symptoms and/or had a fever within the past 48 hours, please do not schedule an appointment for your routine blood work with My Blooming Health," Danita Smith said on her business website. "My Blooming Health is not a testing center for the coronavirus. Please talk to your primary care physician for locations for testing."

