ALTON — What began as a small initiative seven years ago has grown into a significant community event, thanks to the efforts of Jiuana and Efrem Evans. On Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, the couple organized a backpack giveaway at the Alton Middle School Annex Gym, providing over 300 backpacks to local students, a marked increase from the 100 backpacks distributed last year.

"Seeing the community come together is incredibly fulfilling," said Efrem Evans. "I'm very proud, more proud that the community is coming together and everybody is having a good time."

The Evans family are Difference Makers in the Riverbend area with their charitable hearts.

The event, which is not affiliated with an official 501(c) organization, started when the Evans' middle school-aged child needed a backpack, and they realized many other families were in similar situations. Over the years, the initiative has expanded, driven by the couple's dedication and the community's support.

"We have a kid in each division of school," said Jiuana Evans. "So us pushing this gets the community aboard. We are just like them."

Parents attending the event expressed their gratitude, which Jiuana and Efrem Evans noted was a significant motivator. "A couple of parents thanked us a lot. That gave me the drive," she said. "The last one was the biggest one and pushed me to make this one bigger."

The Evanses aim to ensure every student starts the school year equipped and confident. "The goal is for everybody to go to school with a backpack and feel good," said Efrem Evans. "We want everybody to feel good and be happy."

The event has become a beacon of community spirit, illustrating how grassroots efforts can make a substantial impact.

