ALTON - The Illinois Municipal Treasurer’s Association (IMTA) recently presented Cameo C. Holland, City Treasurer of Alton, Illinois with her Certified Illinois Municipal Treasurer Certificate. Cameo completed the requirements necessary to obtain certification through continued education, work experience, and participation in IMTA.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said Cameo has been a literal treasure to the City of Alton not only in her city role but because of what she devotes to the community.

The IMTA was established to promote the general and professional interest of municipal treasurer’s in the State of Illinois and their respective municipalities: to obtain a higher standard of efficiency, to improve service and relations with allied intuitions, and to inspire friendly and fraternal feelings among its members. All members have one thing in common – the desire to better serve their communities by lifting the office of the treasurer towards a high standard of efficiency and commitment.

Cameo received her B.B.A and M.B.A from Fontbonne University during her career with the City of Alton. She was elected City Treasurer in April 2017 and has been working to increase public trust and transparency, to stay up-to-date with technological growth, and to improve customer service.

Holland said she was very excited to earn certification through the Illinois Municipal Treasurer’s Association.

“Since I became treasurer, one of the things that helped me most was the guidance of treasurers who have been in their positions for longer. I look up to them and have enjoyed getting to learn from them,” Cameo said. “I often have the same questions as speakers from different positions at the conference.

“When we get together with the state treasurer's group, I take notes. I value being able to look back at those notes to make things easier. It has taken three years to get my certification. Our meetings are something I look forward to every year. I love to learn."

In addition to being City Treasurer, she is President of the YWCA Board of Directors, the Third Vice President of the National Council of Negro Women, President-Elect of Rotary of the Riverbend, a member of the Illinois Municipal Treasurer’s Association Board of Directors and the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau’s Board of Directors. Cameo will be up for election in 2021.

In her spare time, Cameo enjoys volunteering, traveling, and spending time with her family and seeking additional opportunities to expand her education. Cameo said she loves working with the YWCA and her community involvement.

“I love the city of Alton. Anything I can do to help make the city better or anything I can give to support another group, I love being a part of that,” she said.

Cameo concluded: “I also love being a Rotary member. I was originally introduced to Rotary by Trish Holmes of the River Bend Growth Association. Our Rotary is always open to what is going on in the community and helping fulfill needs.”

