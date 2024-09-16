EDWARDSVILLE — Two REMAX Alliance employees and local firefighters played pivotal roles in responding to a devastating fire on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at apartments in the 100 block of Devon Court in Edwardsville.

When the fire erupted, Nikki McCormick and Katy Clark, working at their office across the street at REMAX Alliance, immediately raced to the scene to alert residents. The two women knocked on doors and windows, alerting residents to the danger.

Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford acknowledged the risks of civilian involvement in emergency situations but praised McCormick and Clark for their timely actions. "I normally don’t think people should get involved in these types of situations; they should let firefighters handle it," Whiteford said. "But in this case, it was very helpful, and I commend the two women for their efforts."

The two Edwardsville women, the firefighters, and the SIUE Alumni Association are all difference makers for their efforts with this terrible blaze.

The fire, which was already intense when firefighters arrived, posed significant challenges.

"The roof of the apartments eventually collapsed, making it even more difficult to battle," Whiteford noted. Despite these hurdles, firefighters managed to control the blaze, ensuring the safety of the residents.

In addition to the immediate response, the SIUE Alumni Association has stepped in to support SIUE students affected by the fire. The association is utilizing funds to help displaced students get back on their feet. A related story is available on these efforts by clicking here.

The collaborative efforts of McCormick, Clark, the firefighting team, and the alumni association exemplify community spirit in the face of adversity.

