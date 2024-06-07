GODFREY — Joanne Adams was awarded the second 'Godfrey Good Neighbor Award' at the June 4, 2024, meeting of the Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees, recognizing her extensive volunteer work and community involvement since moving to the area in 1997.

Joanne is a definite Difference Maker in the Godfrey region.

Adams relocated to Godfrey when her husband, Jim, accepted a position with Jefferson Smurfit. After a successful career in the corporate sector, she chose to retire and dedicate herself to volunteerism, a commitment she has maintained with remarkable vigor.

In 2012, Adams played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Serving Area Kids (SAK) program, initiated by Main Street United Methodist Church to combat child hunger during summer months when school meals are unavailable. She served as President of the SAK board from 2014 to 2017 and later as Treasurer until her retirement from the role last year. Her efforts in grant writing, fundraising, and volunteer recruitment have helped the program serve thousands of lunches to underprivileged children in the area.

Adams has also contributed significantly to other local organizations. She held the position of Vice President on the Board of Oasis Women’s Center and served as Treasurer of the Alton Community Service League. Additionally, she is an emeritus member of the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation and the Alton Woman’s Home Association. Her involvement extends to the Healing Garden at Alton Memorial Hospital, where she performs watering duties, and she is part of the planning committee for the Duck Plucker’s Ball, an event that raises funds to equip the hospital's ambulances.

Her dedication to community service has earned Adams numerous accolades. She was honored by the YWCA as one of their 'Women of Distinction' in 2014, received the Community Service Award from the 100 Black Men in 2015, was recognized by the Eva A. McDonald Women’s History Coalition with the 'Women who Make a Difference' Award in 2018, and received the Elijah P. Lovejoy Human Rights award in 2019.

Currently, Adams continues her philanthropic efforts with the Restore Network, providing meals to foster families welcoming new children into their homes. Her ongoing contributions of time, effort, and resources underscore her unwavering commitment to the Godfrey community.



