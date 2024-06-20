The ceremony, held at the City Council chambers, was attended by city officials, police department colleagues, and community members.

Reiniger is a definite Difference Maker in her community.

Reiniger’s promotion marks a significant milestone for the department, reflecting its ongoing efforts toward inclusivity and diversity.

"Sgt. Reiniger's dedication and service have been exemplary. Her promotion is not only a personal accomplishment but also a step forward for our community," Mayor Art Risavy said.

Reiniger has been recognized throughout her career for her commitment to public safety and her role in various community outreach programs. Her promotion is seen as an inspiration to many within the department and the wider community.

The Edwardsville Police Department has expressed its pride in Reiniger’s accomplishments and looks forward to her continued contributions in her new role as sergeant.

