EDWARDSVILLE – In a display of craftsmanship and community spirit, Bailey Hanks, a junior at Granite City High School, built and donated a podium to the Edwardsville Symphony as part of his Eagle Scout project.

Hanks is a definite Difference Maker in the region.

Hanks, who plays the French horn and takes private lessons from Ms. Barbara Hunter at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, completed the podium under the guidance of his Scout leader, Mr. Hesses.

The podium was unveiled during a recent concert attended by both Hanks and Mr. Hesses.

"Bailey's dedication to his craft and community is truly inspiring," said Mr. Hesses, who oversaw the podium's construction. The donation marks a significant contribution to the Edwardsville Symphony, providing a much-needed asset for their performances.

Hanks' project not only fulfills a requirement for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout but also underscores his commitment to supporting local arts.

