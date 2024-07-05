EDWARDSVILLE – In a display of craftsmanship and community spirit, Bailey Hanks, a junior at Granite City High School, built and donated a podium to the Edwardsville Symphony as part of his Eagle Scout project.

Hanks is a definite Difference Maker in the region.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Hanks, who plays the French horn and takes private lessons from Ms. Barbara Hunter at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, completed the podium under the guidance of his Scout leader, Mr. Hesses.

The podium was unveiled during a recent concert attended by both Hanks and Mr. Hesses.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Bailey's dedication to his craft and community is truly inspiring," said Mr. Hesses, who oversaw the podium's construction. The donation marks a significant contribution to the Edwardsville Symphony, providing a much-needed asset for their performances.

Hanks' project not only fulfills a requirement for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout but also underscores his commitment to supporting local arts.

More like this:

2 days ago - Alton Mourns Loss Of Rick Faccin: Celebrated Public Servant

Jun 12, 2024 - Attorney Unsell Defends Studio 420 Owner Amid Cannabis Controversy

May 27, 2024 - Richard Baird Confirms Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony Despite Construction

Jun 11, 2024 - Girl Scouts Of Southern Illinois Holds Third Annual Recognition Of Excellence

Jun 13, 2024 - Rotary Honors Students of the Month in Granite City

 