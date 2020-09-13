EAST ALTON - Chrissy Harders has done her part to serve during the COVID-19 Pandemic, with her crochet abilities. Harders has created mask buddies for people who have to constantly have masks on their ears.

The "mask buddy" as she calls it prevents people who have to have a mask from rubbing and irritation.

"I make them for whoever needs them," she said. "I have created a crocheted piece with two buttons on the ends and it goes to the back of the head and the elastic on the mask doesn't touch people's ears. I have delivered these to Facebook friends, nurses and donated some to nursing homes or whoever needs them."

Chrissy's mother nominated her as a "Difference Maker" and said she has mailed the mask buddies out for free.

"They are for nurses or anyone that has to wear masks a lot for now," her mother Freda Gaskill said. "She hasn't done it for fame or money, but simply because she has a loving heart."

Chrissy has two grown children and three grandchildren.

Chrissy said she has been crocheting since she was 8 years old and is now 51.

"I make stuff for family and friends now," she said. "I am disabled and I don't work anymore. I have a psychology degree and used to work in nursing homes. I guess I have soft spot and this is my way of giving back."

