ALTON – The Miles Davis Statue on Third Street, a notable attraction for tourists visiting Alton, has received a recent facelift when Jeff Walker, a member of Friends of Pride Beautification, volunteered to power wash and resand the area. Walker earned sincere praise from leaders of the Pride, Inc. organization.

Walker is a definite Difference Maker in the Riverbend area for his beautification efforts.

Pat Stewart, Executive Director of Pride, Inc., commended Walker's civic work. "All the weeds in that area are gone and the statue looks great," Stewart said. "I am thankful for what Jeff Walker did to clean the statue and area. It is a very historic spot for Pride and we want to make sure it stays in good condition."

Pat Ackman, a Pride board member who was involved and a "driving force" in the original Davis Statue project, expressed her admiration for Walker’s work.

"It looks like the day the sculpture was originally unveiled!" Ackman said.

The maintenance of the Miles Davis Statue is seen as essential to preserving its historical significance and ensuring it remains a point of pride for the community.

Stewart emphasized the importance of periodically giving attention to such landmarks.

"It is necessary to give important areas like the Davis Statue a little love every once in a while," Stewart added.

