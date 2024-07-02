ALTON — NFL star Michael Ford Jr. recently held a free football clinic at Public School Stadium in Alton, drawing a large crowd of enthusiastic young athletes. Ford, who grew up in Alton and played for Marquette Catholic, was an All-State pick in high school and has had a notable professional career.

Ford is a Difference Maker for this region with his act of service to the youth.

Ford's football journey began in Alton, where he excelled as a running back and defensive back for Marquette Catholic, amassing 1,614 yards and 28 touchdowns, along with five scores on returns as a senior. He also recorded 69 tackles and three interceptions. His prowess on the field earned him a spot at Southeast Missouri State, where he was an All-Ohio Valley Conference player at defensive back.

In 2018, Ford signed with the Detroit Lions and made his NFL debut on Nov. 18 of that year. He played 15 games in his second season before moving on to the Denver Broncos on Sept. 1, 2021. Ford has also had stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns, and he recently signed a two-year contract with the Houston Texans. Known for his blazing speed, Ford boasts a 4.47 40-yard dash time.

Reflecting on the camp, Ford expressed his excitement about giving back to his hometown. Alton Mayor David Goins, who attended the event, praised Ford's connection with the local youth.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Ford has an extraordinary appeal with the youth of the region," Goins said. "I am so proud that a person of his stature would not forget the community he grew up in and offer such a free camp, teaching the game to many where he once played himself."

Marquette Catholic Principal Tim Harmon echoed the sentiment, highlighting Ford's generosity and positive influence.

“It speaks volumes about him,” Harmon said. “He is the type of person who cares still for the area he grew up in and puts on a camp for free to give kids who otherwise wouldn’t have an opportunity to do this. I am blown away by how gracious Michael is. He always has a smile on his face and his positive attitude is shared with everyone else. His positive personality is infectious.”

Again, a salute to this area Difference Maker. The football clinic was not only a chance for young athletes to learn from a professional but also an inspiring reminder of Ford's commitment to his roots and his desire to uplift his community.

(If you have a Difference Maker idea, e-mail Dan Brannan, Riverbender.com Content Director at news@riverbender.com. Please include information about the person and a photograph).

More like this: