EFFINGHAM – ICBA’s Independent Banker magazine announced in the July issue its list of this year’s most successful loan producers in the areas of agriculture, commercial, and consumer/ mortgage lending.

The results were based upon 2020 FDIC data. The calculation combines the average of the bank’s percentile rank for lending concentration and loan growth over the past year in each lending category with an adjustment for loan charge offs per category. Each category includes a ranking of 20 banks.

Dieterich Bank was recognized in the agriculture category for banks with more than $1 billion in assets. Dieterich Bank is proud to have been ranked third in this category with FDIC banks from all over the United States. Ag lending has been and continues to be an integral part of Dieterich Bank’s loan division. CEO Chuck Deters noted “It is a great honor to be recognized by ICBA as a top lender. The credit goes to our lending staff who work with our customers to provide the products and services needed to help them be successful.”

About Dieterich Bank

Dieterich Bank was chartered in 1909. It currently has 14 branch locations and a corporate office located in Effingham, Illinois along with a Loan Production Office in South County St. Louis. Bank assets are just of over $1 billion with over 175 employees. For more information, please visit Dieterich Bank on the web at www.dieterichbank.com.

