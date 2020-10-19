EDWARDSVILLE - Dieterich Bank of Effingham, Illinois, held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon October 15th for its new bank location on South Route 157 in Edwardsville, Illinois. The full-service branch will include an attractive 4,200 square foot facility with drive-up lanes. Dieterich Bank strives to maintain its community banking values in all aspects of business from the employees they hire to the involvement in the communities they serve to the products and services they offer customers.

“Dieterich Bank believes the Edwardsville market provides access to significant retail and municipal deposits along with increased lending opportunities,” said Chuck Deters, CEO of Dieterich Bank. “Entering this market with a physical location allows for expanded geography, appeal to different customer segments, and execution of the bank’s long-term strategy of increasing size and reach.”

Dieterich Bank recently completed a transaction of acquiring five Illinois branch locations in Breese, Chester, Columbia, Red Bud, and Waterloo which increased their asset size to just over $1 billion.

Andy Hess, Senior Vice President of Lending, a native of Teutopolis, Illinois has been living in the Edwardsville community for 6 years and suggested exploring the Edwardsville market area as a potential location for Dieterich Bank. Edwardsville is a larger city than we typically serve with our branch locations, but the feel of the community and the residents fits our culture well.

About Dieterich Bank

Dieterich Bank was chartered in 1909. It currently has 14 branch locations and a corporate office located in Effingham, Illinois along with a Loan Production Office in South County St. Louis. Bank assets are just of over $1 billion with over 175 employees. For more information, please visit Dieterich Bank on the web at www.dieterichbank.com.

