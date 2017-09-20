GODFREY - A collision between a box truck and an SUV resulted in as many as 120 gallons of fuel being lost over Godfrey Road on Wednesday.

Assistant Godfrey Fire Chief Eric Cranmer said everyone at the scene refused treatment after an SUV pulling out of the Arby's drive-thru collided with a box truck and ruptured its outside fuel tanks, spilling fuel.

Cranmer said as many as 120 gallons were lost in the resulting spill. The accident occurred just after 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The trucking company called an environmental company to complete the cleanup, Cranmer said.

The Godfrey Fire Protection District stayed on the scene, cleaning the spill until 6:40 p.m. Cranmer said an unknown amount leaked into the storm drain, but firefighters were able to contain most of it with an absorbent substance.

