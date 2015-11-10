DID YOU KNOW? Roll of Honor displayed during World War II Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Did you know that during World War II this Roll of Honor was displayed in Edwardsville’s City Park along Vandalia Street? It listed in alphabetical order the names of the men and women from Edwardsville who were in the various branches of the armed forces. Each name was painted on plates that could be moved as new ones were added. In January 1946 when this photo was taken, there were 975 names listed. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Centerstone, The Nature Institute, Cheap AF Videos, and More!