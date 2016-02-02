DID YOU KNOW that NRA once stood for the National Recovery Administration and was one of many programs instituted by President Franklin D. Roosevelt during the Great Depression to stimulate business recovery through fair-practice codes including government regulation of wages and working conditions?

The symbol was a Blue Eagle as shown on this banner carried by Intelligencer newspaper carriers in a parade on Main Street in Edwardsville on October 20, 1933.

The parade was intended to show the city’s willingness to cooperate in the effort. Employers who signed the NRA agreement were permitted to display the Blue Eagle at their business. Some business people opposed the NRA because they viewed it as excessive government regulation.

