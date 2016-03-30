Did you know that in 1912, Mrs. Tabor decided to build her own house on Troy Road in Edwardsville?

Article continues after sponsor message

According to a newspaper article, she wanted to be sure that the house was built “according to her own ideas” so she built the house herself. She is shown here with her husband assisting her.

An interesting note was that the newspaper article never mentions her name other than “Mrs. B. M. Tabor.”

A bit of research determined that she was the third wife of Braxton McCord Tabor, and her name is Marie.

More like this: