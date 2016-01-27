EDWARDSVILLE - Did you know that Judge William Krome built this house on Fourth Street in Edwardsville in 1875 as a home for him and his new bride Medora (Dora) Gillham?

Located at 427 Fourth Street, the house would be occupied by the Krome family for the next 53 years.

The Krome’s were known for entertaining with summer dances on the lawn, dinner parties, open houses on New Year’s Day, and as the seven children grew, parties with their friends. After Judge Krome died in Florida in 1917, his widow built a new house at 411 Fourth Street and their daughter, Anne, now married to Robert George, occupied the old family home.

When Dora died in 1928, Anne & her family moved into the “new house” and the “old” Krome house was razed.

