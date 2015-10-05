DID YOU KNOW? Jack Dimond’s Shirt Factory once resided in Edwardsville Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Did you know that Edwardsville had a shirt factory located at 213 North Main Street? EDWARDSVILLE - According to an article in a local newspaper in 1915, Jack Dimond’s Shirt Factory employed mostly girls and allowed them to “work under the most pleasant, sanitary conditions.” The “factory” specialized in “high grade silk and madras shirts.” The same article states that Jack’s motto was “not to see how many shirts can be produced, but how good the quality.” Article continues after sponsor message (Note: There is some confusion in the name as it is printed as Jack Dimond in the 1914 Edwardsville City Directory and in later advertisements, Jack DIAMOND, with the Jack of Diamonds appearing in the ad.) More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip