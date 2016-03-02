DID YOU KNOW? Impossible Postcard Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Did you know that not every printed postcard is correct? The undated postcard shown here is printed from a sketch, but it is an impossible image. The caption states that it shows “MAIN STREET LOOKING NORTH, EDWARDSVILLE, ILL.” Yet, if you are looking north on Main Street, the courthouse, along with the Bank of Edwardsville building (show here left of the courthouse) and the Leland Hotel (shown here to the right of the courthouse) should be on the left side of the street. The businesses would all be on the right side of the street. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Now do you wonder how many other postcards similar to this are incorrect? More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip