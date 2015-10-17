DID YOU KNOW? Edwardsville once had several hotels, including the St. James Hotel on Main Street Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Did you know that Edwardsville once had several hotels, including the St. James Hotel on Main Street? The St. James hotel was designed by architect Charles Spillman and operated by Hugh Fitzpatrick when it opened in 1875. It was located in what is now the parking lot between Edwardsville Frozen Foods and Laurie’s Place. The original structure was added on to several times and by 1912 boasted over a hundred rooms with steam heat and electric lights. It was not just a home away from home for visitors, but also housed many permanent residents and a restaurant where a fine meal could be enjoyed. In addition, a walkway connected the St. James with the Tuxhorn Opera House, located on the second floor of the building where Laurie’s Place is now. Patrons of the Opera House could visit the hotel for refreshments without stepping out into inclement weather. Article continues after sponsor message On October 12, 1932, the hotel was badly damaged by fire and the owners at the time decided not to repair it and the building was demolished. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip