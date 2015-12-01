DID YOU KNOW? Early 1900's Edwardsville High School athletics Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Did you know that not only did EHS have a girls basketball team in the early 1900's, they also had boys basketball, football and by 1911, a track team? While there are no photos of the early teams in action and the EHS yearbook was not published until 1914, there are a few team photos that have made it to the collection of the Madison County Archival Library. Article continues after sponsor message Pictured here is the 1904 EHS basketball team: (seated L-R) George Shaffer, Douglas Hadley, Ferd Tunnell. (Standing, L-R): Florentine Fischer, Sam Overbeck and William Estabrook. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip