Did you know that not only did EHS have a girls basketball team in the early 1900's, they also had boys basketball, football and by 1911, a track team?  While there are no photos of the early teams in action and the EHS yearbook was not published until 1914, there are a few team photos that have made it to the collection of the Madison County Archival Library. 

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Pictured here is the 1904 EHS basketball team:  (seated L-R) George Shaffer, Douglas Hadley, Ferd Tunnell. (Standing, L-R): Florentine Fischer, Sam Overbeck and William Estabrook.

More like this:

Dec 1, 2023 - Remembering His Hometown: NFL Player A.J. Epenesa Pays Special Visit To Fourth-Grade Teacher's Classroom

Jan 10, 2024 - Drew Gaworski is Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Student of the Month

Feb 6, 2024 - EHS Junior James Performs Like "Rock Star" In Her National Anthem Rendition At IHSA State Cheer Competition

Feb 13, 2024 - Edwardsville School Board Discusses Plans for New High School Commons Space

Yesterday - Joshua Anoke Honored By Edwardsville Rotary Club

 