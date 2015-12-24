DID YOU KNOW before the advent of bubble lights, string lights and pre-lit trees, real candles were used on the Christmas tree? The candles were lit for short periods of time on Christmas Eve and Day. Can you imagine how dangerous this was and how many homes burned as a result? Homes and buildings being destroyed by fire was quite common in the early 1900s, as fire departments were poorly equipped. Certainly, nothing like our modern fire department that Glen Carbon has today. 

The young man pictured is Glen Carbon resident Arthur Neutzling. He is enjoying his new tricycle that Santa brought the night before. Arthur is dressed in knickers and knee socks, the style circa 1915 for little boys.

