DID YOU KNOW? Coal mining was one of the largest industries in Madison County Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Did you know that coal mining was once one of the largest industries in Madison County? The Donk Brothers Thermal Mine shown below began operations in 1920 and was located near Center Grove Road in Edwardsville. By 1927, motion pictures of this mine were shown throughout the country promoting it as a model of a modern mine. Little evidence exists today of most of the many coal mines that operated here.