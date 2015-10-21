DID YOU KNOW? Coal mining was one of the largest industries in Madison County
Mary Westerhold of the Madison County Archival Library
October 21, 2015 1:33 PM
Listen to the story
Did you know that coal mining was once one of the largest industries in Madison County? The Donk Brothers Thermal Mine shown below began operations in 1920 and was located near Center Grove Road in Edwardsville. By 1927, motion pictures of this mine were shown throughout the country promoting it as a model of a modern mine. Little evidence exists today of most of the many coal mines that operated here.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
More like this:
Sep 25, 2023 - 125 Year Anniversary Of Virden Gun Battle Observed Oct. 8 - Commemoration Battle To Be Held At Noon