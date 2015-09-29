Did you know? A Civil War era photo of Edwardsville residents was found in 1907 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Did you know that this Civil War era photo of Edwardsville residents was created by Edwardsville photographer Harry Rundle using original photographs that he had taken? Today, this image would be pieced together digitally, but the original composite by Rundle was completed with scissors and glue. It was found in 1907 by Sidney H. Cross, who took over Rundle’s photography studio. Cross made several smaller prints, and this one was given to the Madison County Historical Society. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip