EDWARDSVILLE - Did you know that the 100th birthday of the Madison County Courthouse is fast approaching?

Article continues after sponsor message

On October 18, 1915, the current Madison County Courthouse was dedicated. It is the fifth building to be used as a courthouse in Edwardsville. On September 14, 1812 when Illinois Territorial Governor Ninian Edwardsville created Madison County, he named Thomas Kirkpatrick’s cabin in Edwardsville as the “seat of Justice.”

The first court was held there on April 5, 1813. Since those humble beginnings, four buildings have been built to serve as the Madison County Courthouse, with our current structure being the largest and grandest. A special “Courthouse Edition” of the Edwardsville Intelligencer reported that the cost of our current courthouse “finished ready for use, but unfurnished” was $265,323.74.

More like this: