The dedication of the current courthouse on October 18, 1915.

EDWARDSVILLE - Did you know that the 100th birthday of the Madison County Courthouse is fast approaching? 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

On October 18, 1915, the current Madison County Courthouse was dedicated. It is the fifth building to be used as a courthouse in Edwardsville. On September 14, 1812 when Illinois Territorial Governor Ninian Edwardsville created Madison County, he named Thomas Kirkpatrick’s cabin in Edwardsville as the “seat of Justice.”

The first court was held there on April 5, 1813. Since those humble beginnings, four buildings have been built to serve as the Madison County Courthouse, with our current structure being the largest and grandest. A special “Courthouse Edition” of the Edwardsville Intelligencer reported that the cost of our current courthouse “finished ready for use, but unfurnished” was $265,323.74.

A sketch of Thomas Kirkpatrick’s cabin, the first building to be used as a courthouse in Madison County

More like this:

Nov 29, 2023 - Two Face Methamphetamine Possession, Other Charges In Calhoun County

Nov 3, 2023 - Man Pleads Guilty to Mailing Threats to Blow Up the Courthouse Downtown St. Louis

Yesterday - Greenfield Woman Charged With Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle (Theft Over $10,000)

Oct 26, 2023 - Madison County Is Seeking Public's Help In Preserving History Related To COVID Pandemic

Oct 13, 2023 - Candlelight Vigil Scheduled For Missing Carrollton Woman

 