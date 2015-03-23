Following today’s game, the St. Louis Cardinals announced four more roster moves. Infielder Aledmys Diaz and catcher Cody Stanley have been optioned to Memphis (AAA).

After defecting from Cuba, Diaz signed with the Cardinals last Spring Training. He spent time on the disabled list with a shoulder issue and played in only a combined 47 games at Palm Beach (A) and Springfield (AA) and hit .273 and stole seven bases.

A Texas League All-Star, Stanley hit .283 with 12 HRs and 43 RBIs in 103 games for Springfield last season. He hit .417 (5-12) in eight Spring Training games this season.

Non-roster outfielder Rafael Ortega and catcher Travis Tartamella were also re-assigned to the Memphis team.

The 23-year old Ortega appeared in two games for Colorado in 2012 and hit .249 in 101 games for Springfield last season before finishing up his final seven games in Memphis. He was 2-22 in 17 games this Spring Training.

Tartamella caught two games in Memphis after getting behind the plate for 65 games in Springfield last season.

The Cardinals now have 38 players remaining in big league camp and 32 players on their 40-man roster.