Diane Eastman Earns September Employee Award

Diane Eastman, center, of the Alton Memorial Hospital Intensive Care Unit is congratulated by AMH President Dave Braasch and Kari Fritz, ICU manager, for earning the September Employee Recognition Award. Co-worker Cindy Burton says that "Diane is the type of nurse you would want taking care of your family member. She is extremely knowledgeable in all areas (she should have been a doctor). She is always kind and considerate to her patients and their families. She does well with any type of personality. She serves as preceptor to new hires, who will always learn something new from Diane. In my 42 years as a nurse, I don't know of any person - nurse or otherwise - that I respect more than Diane. She is just an awesome nurse and person."