Diabetes Fair at AMH Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Deb Schneider, Vicky Garvey and Trish Stemmly of Alton Memorial Hospital's Digestive Health Center staffed one of the tables at the 15th annual AMH Diabetes Fair recently. There were 250 visitors to the fair, which included approximately 25 informational tables, health screenings, a free boxed lunch from Firehouse Subs, plus presentations from Kristine Ward, a physical therapist with BJC Home Care; and AMH dietitian Naomi Ward and chef Chad Crabtree.