Diabetes Fair at AMH
Deb Schneider, Vicky Garvey and Trish Stemmly of Alton Memorial Hospital's Digestive Health Center staffed one of the tables at the 15th annual AMH Diabetes Fair recently. There were 250 visitors to the fair, which included approximately 25 informational tables, health screenings, a free boxed lunch from Firehouse Subs, plus presentations from Kristine Ward, a physical therapist with BJC Home Care; and AMH dietitian Naomi Ward and chef Chad Crabtree.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.