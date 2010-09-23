ALTON, IL – When it comes to diabetes, knowledge is power. Cindy Merrins, RD, CDE, will be the instructor at a Diabetes Academy from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, in Alton Memorial Hospital’s Cafeteria meeting rooms. The session will include the basics about diabetes and how you can manage the disease.

The free event is sponsored by OASIS. Food will be available for purchase in the AMH cafeteria. For more information or to register, call 1-800-392-0936.

