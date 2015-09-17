Parents: Jacob Potter and Tyler Hantak - Staunton, IL

Weight: 8 lbs. 2 oz.
Length: 21 in.
Date: 9.01.15
St. Anthony's

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Grandparents: John Potter - Staunton, IL | Karen Suneborg - Staunton, IL | Casy Overton - O'Fallon, MO

Great-Grandparents: Nancy Potter - New Douglass, IL | Sandy Zigemeier - Staunton, IL

More like this:

Dec 5, 2023 - Brian Ragsdale, Of U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers St. Louis District, Receives Prestigious National Honor

Nov 2, 2023 - Madison Communications Accepting Food Pantry And Toy Drive Donations

Sep 18, 2023 - Located Safe: Woman Last Seen In Dorsey Area Is Reported Missing/Endangered, But Is Found

Nov 29, 2023 - Croatian Group Meets With Local Class At The Macoupin Arts Collective

Dec 7, 2023 - Madison Communications Hosts Successful Toy Drive

 