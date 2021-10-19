Dexheimer Posts Top Time at Bradley Pink Classic
Dexheimer ran the Newman Golf Course layout in 22 minutes, 21.2 seconds, which equals the time ran by SIUE alumnus Breanne Steffens at the 2003 NCAA Championships. The Cougar senior finished 79th as an individual.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
As a team, SIUE took 32nd overall.
Other SIUE finishers in the Bradley Pink Classic "Red" race were Emily Lemke (23:55.3), Kaitlyn Walker (23:56.8), Caroline Gwaltney (24:14.6), Alexis Fischer (24:21.8), Chessy Nikonowicz (24:25.2), Natalia Rodriguez (24:30.8) and Gabby Wood (24:30.9).
Walker placed herself with the 24th best SIUE 6K time ever by a freshman.
Alexis Egdar and Megan Vogt competed in the "White" race held earlier in the day. Edgar recorded a time of 26:09.7 while Vogt crossed the finish line in 26:58.1.
Next up for the Cougars is the Ohio Valley Conference Championships to be held Oct. 30 in Nashville, Tennessee.
More like this: