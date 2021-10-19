PEORIA, Ill. - With a time that matched the 16th best 6K in school history,led the SIUE women's cross country contingent at the Bradley Pink Classic.

Dexheimer ran the Newman Golf Course layout in 22 minutes, 21.2 seconds, which equals the time ran by SIUE alumnus Breanne Steffens at the 2003 NCAA Championships. The Cougar senior finished 79th as an individual.

As a team, SIUE took 32nd overall.

Other SIUE finishers in the Bradley Pink Classic "Red" race were Emily Lemke (23:55.3), Kaitlyn Walker (23:56.8), Caroline Gwaltney (24:14.6), Alexis Fischer (24:21.8), Chessy Nikonowicz (24:25.2), Natalia Rodriguez (24:30.8) and Gabby Wood (24:30.9).

Walker placed herself with the 24th best SIUE 6K time ever by a freshman.

Alexis Egdar and Megan Vogt competed in the "White" race held earlier in the day. Edgar recorded a time of 26:09.7 while Vogt crossed the finish line in 26:58.1.

Next up for the Cougars is the Ohio Valley Conference Championships to be held Oct. 30 in Nashville, Tennessee.

