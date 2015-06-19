On Thursday afternoon, St. Louis Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. and Senior Vice President and General Manager John Mozeliak spent over 40 minutes answering questions regarding the F.B.I. and Justice Department’s investigation into the club regarding a hacking incident which breached the Houston Astros’ data base of baseball operations.

The audio of the opening remarks from DeWitt are available here. Below is the second of three parts from the Question and Answer portion of the media session, with the first question asking if how much or if the St. Louis Cardinals own baseball database has changed since the departure of Jeff Luhnow…


Part One and Part Three of the media session is also available to listen to on St. Louis Baseball Weekly.

Photo credit:  David J. Phillip- USA TODAY Sports

