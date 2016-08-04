Name: Devin Lynn Hickman and Sheldon Slayter Hickman

Parents: Tabitha and Nathaniel Hickman of Wood River

Birth weight:  6 lbs 10 oz  and  6 lbs 8 ½ oz

Birth Length: 18 ½ inches and 20 inches

Time :  8:02 AM and 8:03 AM

Date: July 27, 2016

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings:  Natalee (2 yrs 10 mo); Tyson (1 yr 7 mo)

Grandparents: Tammy Avery, Wood River; Jeff Avery, Wood River; Patricia Reeves, Alton; Nicole Hickman, Cottage Hills

