EDWARDSVILLE - Development in Edwardsville continues with City Council's approval of a liquor license for Kyoto Steakhouse, which is set to open in late August or early September. The opening of Kyoto at 411 S. State Route 157 coincides with many other developments springing up around the community including the update and remodel at Target which included the addition of a new Starbucks in the store.