JERSEYVILLE - There is finally a bit of good news from the horrific story unraveling in Jerseyville.

A 7-year-old child identified as A.P.R. in court documents has been released from the hospital as of last week, a close friend of his biological mother, Kimberly Roberts, revealed Thursday morning. A.P.R. was taken to the ICU while suffering from complications of being extremely malnourished following the death of his younger brother, 6-year-old Liam Roberts, who weighed only 17 pounds when he was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead upon arrival.

The family friend could not reveal many details, and Kimberly Roberts is currently under a gag order relating to the case, but the friend did say A.P.R. is gaining weight.

A.P.R.'s biological father, Mike Roberts, and his wife, Georgena Roberts, both 42 and both of Jerseyville, were each charged with two counts of endangering the life of a child after being accused of depriving food from A.P.R. and Liam Roberts as a method of punishment. They were also each charged with first-degree murder regarding the death of Liam Roberts.

Both Mike and Georgena Roberts have entered "not guilty" pleas regarding those charges. Each waived their right for a preliminary hearing as well.

A pretrial hearing has been set for January 10, 2018, and a trial for these charges is set for February 13, 2018, in Jersey County.

