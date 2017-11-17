WOOD RIVER - Police and paramedics have responded to a recent slew of possible overdoses over the last 12 hours in Wood River.

In the early hours of Friday morning, reports were received of two potential overdoses as Donzo's at 8 E Ferguson Avenue. Each of those cases are reported to have been responsive after paramedics and authorities arrived on the scene with scanner traffic adding one refused additional treatment after being treated on the scene.

Friday morning at the Wood River Wal-Mart, police and paramedics were called to what appeared to be yet another overdose. Details on that person's condition are not available at this time, but Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said he and his department were busy with the investigation, and said he may be "looking into" the possibility of this being a result of a tainted batch of drugs.

