GRANITE CITY – A suspect is in custody following threats against Granite City High School.

Granite City School District Superintendent Jim Greenwald said the district received information regarding a threat against Granite City High School, which was set to take place Tuesday morning. Greenwald said parents and community members brought the threat circling around social media to his office. The Granite City Police Department took a suspect into custody within an hour of receiving those threats.

The threats were levied against the school on a forum labeled NSFW (not safe for work) by a person behind the username “Dingus,” who said the following:

“Some of you guys are alright. Don't come to school tomorrow if you know what's good for you.”

A follow-up post by Dingus said it would happen first thing in the morning, before another user said “Don't go to Mr. Vaughn's class.”

Greenwald did not say whether or not the threat was credible and a request for comment sent to the Granite City Police Department has not been returned at this time.

