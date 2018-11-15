EAST ALTON - The East Alton Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a person of interest.

Major Christian Cranmer said the person of interest is related to an incident he is investigating in his jurisdiction. He is asking anyone with any information on who this person is or his whereabouts to contact the East Alton Police Department at (618) 259-6212. He said he is not going to comment further regarding the nature of the incident at this time.

