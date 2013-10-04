Less than two months after students from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIU-E) moved into their brand new apartments at Enclave West, developers have announced that construction of phase II will begin immediately and will be ready by the start of the 2014 school year. The $12 million expansion will add 192 beds and a wellness center with study areas and a fitness room for yoga and Pilates.

Owners of Enclave West say they have decided to move forward now with phase II because of students’ overwhelming response to the properties top-notch amenities and convenient location just across the street to the entrance of the University. The property’s amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool, sand volleyball courts, and a workout facility. Enclave West is within 100 feet of SIU-E, making it convenient for students to walk or bicycle to campus within a matter of minutes.

“We believe Enclave West is the epitome of what off-campus student-housing communities should offer,” said Corey Wenzel, managing partner of Enclave Management Group, LLC. “SIU-E students want the convenience of being directly attached to the University and they want amenities within their community that help support both their academic careers and their lifestyles. The response we’ve received from our student residents has been absolutely positive and it has even helped guide our plans for the next phase of development.”

The wellness center is an example of a unique amenity being added that is a direct result of student input. It will have a spa-like feel with individual pods designated for studying, free stand-up tanning domes, and a large studio designed for students who want to participate in yoga and Pilates.

“The wellness center is another great example of a perk of living at Enclave West,” added Wenzel. “We asked student residents what amenities they would like to see in phase II and the wellness center topped the list. We want to provide the absolute best off-campus living experience possible and we value the input from our residents.”

Construction-management company, IMPACT Strategies, will immediately begin construction of phase II. Plans call for five apartment buildings to be added to the already existing nine buildings, which contain about 360 beds that are fully leased. Three of the new buildings will offer four-bedroom apartments and the remaining two will offer two-bedroom units. The master plan for Enclave West includes three phases.

Enclave West is the second off-campus student-housing community built by the developer in Edwardsville. Its first property, The Enclave, was built in 2012 as the city’s first off-campus housing community geared exclusively to students at SIU-E.

Pre-leasing for phase II of Enclave West will begin on December 2 after the renewal process is complete for the current residents. Students that are interested in living at Enclave or Enclave West may contact the properties now to be put on the waitlist.

For more information about the Enclave Management Group, LLC properties, please call Katie Heerspink at 618-655-0060 or visit enclavewestinfo.com.

Enclave Management Group, LLC is a private firm that specializes in development and management operations of student housing on a lease by bedroom model. ”We provide a truly amazing student housing experience.”

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

