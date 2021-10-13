GODFREY - Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick and the Village Trustees discussed and proceeded with a proposal Monday night by St. Louis-based LLC Eastland Properties to develop the Halloran Auto Sales property and an area they already own behind it for new businesses.

Mayor McCormick said Eastland Properties developed the McDonald’s and Arby’s areas of Godfrey and are very well known for quality work. He said the company is now in the process of developing an intersection at Route 170 and Olive in the St. Louis area. The Halloran Auto Sales location is at 5601 Godfrey Road in Godfrey.

“Eastland Properties owns a piece of property behind Hallarons and would like to buy the Halloran Auto Sales property and wants to make one big piece of property and set up and bring in two separate businesses,” McCormick said. “I don’t know what kind of businesses they would be but I know it would be positive for the village. The traffic on Godfrey Road is a big draw. Every time something like this happens it is positive and it helps bring others.”

The constant traffic flow on Godfrey Road and the nearby Lewis and Clark Community College campus make the property very valuable from an economic standpoint.

Mayor McCormick said the developer requested TIF and business district incentives from the village with demolition and utility work required and also Stamper Lane would be extended.

