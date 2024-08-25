EDWARDSVILLE – Multiple fire departments responded to a devastating fire in the 8100 block of Goshen Road late Saturday night, Aug. 24, 2024, as flames engulfed a residence, necessitating a second alarm due to the absence of fire hydrants in the area.

Firefighters from departments including Troy, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Hamel, Marine, Hamel EMS, and the Black Jack Fire Department, and others, arrived on the scene to assist in battling the blaze.

The need to shuttle water to the location further complicated efforts to control the fire.

As of 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, crews were still actively working to extinguish the flames, which had already breached the roof and spread throughout the entire house.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

