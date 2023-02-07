WOOD RIVER - Detective Christopher S. Alfaro was recognized as the Wood River Police Department Officer of the Year for 2022 at the City Council Meeting on Monday night.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said Detective Alfaro was an obvious choice for the honor because of his attention to detail, work ethic, and sincere compassion for victims as an officer.

Article continues after sponsor message

“On February 23, 2022, a shooting of a person was reported in the 300 block of Bonita Street,” Chief Wells said. “The suspect was identified and arrested. On October 2, 2022, the Wood River Fire Department battled an apartment fire and it was determined the fire was arson. A resident of the apartment was seriously injured due to the fire and is paralyzed. A suspect was identified and arrested. On December 21, 2022, three fires were reported to Wood River Dispatch at the same time. One of the fires was in the 100 block of Penning, one in the 100 block of Acton Avenue, and the other in the 300 block of Edwardsville Road. Two suspects were identified to have set the fires and were arrested.”

Solving every crime is important, but solving the major crimes is important to the backbone of the community,” Chief Wells said.

“Detective Alfaro was very instrumental in solving each of the three above cases,” the chief explained. “Not only were the cases solved, but Detective Alfaro was instrumental in obtaining a confession in each of the cases.”

Chief Wells concluded: “Detective Alfaro makes a difference in our community every day and exemplifies the mission of the police department. He has positively impacted our city with his skills, knowledge, and willingness to help others.”

More like this: