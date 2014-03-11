EDWARDSVILLE, IL, March 11, 2014 – Madison County residents will vote on Tuesday, March 18 on an $18.8 million bond referendum to finance the necessary rehabilitation of the infrastructure at the county jail.

Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan said the issue is not whether to complete the project, but how to pay for it. “Both Democratic and Republican members of the County Board understand the need to rehabilitate the county jail.”

Dunstan said because a referendum on the issue is now on the ballot, it is up to county voters to decide whether bonds will be issued to finance the project. “This issue is of particular importance to the people of Madison County and we hope voters will take the time to study the issue prior to casting their ballot on March 18.”

To help voters understand the issue, detailed information on the project and financing has been placed in the ANNOUNCEMENTS section of the Madison County website (www.co.madison.il.us). “We have posted on overview of the entire project, the needs assessment for the jail and a list of frequently asked questions and answers,” Dunstan added.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Madison County Jail rehabilitation project encompasses more than 16 separate projects, including the installation of fire detection and suppression systems, the replacement of deteriorated water and sewer lines, the full replacement of the heating ventilation and air conditioning systems, the expansion of the kitchen and laundry facilities, updating of jail security systems, the expansion of the secured inmate loading facility (sally port) and other projects.

The Madison County Jail was constructed in 1979 with a capacity of 100 beds. The jail was expanded in 1983 and 1995 to increase capacity to 300 beds. However, the expansions only addressed prisoner housing. The support facilities currently in place are the same as when the jail was constructed.

# # #

More like this: