BETHALTO - The Bethalto Fire Department, along with multiple other fire agencies, battled a devastating fire in the 300 block of Butcher in Bethalto early Monday.

Bethalto Fire Chief Brian Buhs said the new homeowners had not yet moved into the residence and the house was unoccupied. Chief Buhs praised his firefighters and the other fire agencies for their initial fire knockdown and their quick effort for saving the next-door structure.

“It appears to be an electrical or furnace issue that spread to the first floor,” he said. “It had been burning for some time prior to arrival.”

Buhs said Bethalto was joined by Rosewood Heights, Meadowbrook, and Cottage Hills fire departments in battling the blaze.

“The firefighters did a good stop on the fire after they arrived,” he said.

Buhs praised the neighboring firefighters and the mutual aid agreement that is in place to assist in these serious fires.

