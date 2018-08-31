Destinee Vitula Russell
August 31, 2018 8:32 AM
Name: Destinee Vitula Russell
Parents: William Russel III and Angelica Harvey of East Alton
Birth Weight: 6 lb 6.5 oz
Birth Length: 19 3/4 inches
Date: August 24, 2018
Time: 10:07 a.m.
Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's
Grandparents: Janet and Alvin Harvey Sr. of Wood River, William Russell Jr. of Alton, Jackie Rushing of East Alton