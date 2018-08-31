Name: Destinee Vitula Russell

Parents: William Russel III and Angelica Harvey of East Alton

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Birth Weight: 6 lb 6.5 oz

Birth Length: 19 3/4 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Date: August 24, 2018

Time: 10:07 a.m.

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Grandparents: Janet and Alvin Harvey Sr. of Wood River, William Russell Jr. of Alton, Jackie Rushing of East Alton

 