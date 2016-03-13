ALTON – Even though the drizzly weather has finally made its way into the area, the spirit of the Irish was strong as folks arrived in Downtown Alton to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a little early this Saturday afternoon.

You couldn’t get caught lacking any touch of green in this Saturday’s festivities, which included specials on drinks, food and entertainment all day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The party got started early at Morrison’s Irish Pub, arguably the perfect place to celebrate the day. With giveways throughout the day, live music by Wild Geese and delicious bangers and mash or a corn beef sandwich to boot, nothing got more Irish than Morrison’s this afternoon.

Along with $4 pints of Guinness or a $4.50 shot of Jameson in a free commemorative shot glass, Morrison’s truthfully embodied the spirit of the holiday.

Some folks who made it out to the bars a little after noon said were hoping the blocked off streets and bars begin to fill after church lets out this afternoon.

Article continues after sponsor message

“All the good Catholics are in church now,” one guest jokingly said, “they’ll come out partying tonight and then go to confession in the morning!”

Big Muddy Pub, Spirits Lounge, Don & Penny’s, Firehouse Tavern, Rajin’ Cajun’ Piano Bar, Bossanova Restaurant, Chez Marilyn, Hopps House at the Argosy Casino, Cat Daddy’s, Old Bakery Beer Company, Elijah P’s, Bubby & Sissy’s, Bluff City Grill and Johnson’s Corner also had some fantastic food and drink specials throughout the day.

Some of the bars are even holding some specials that last all evening, long after the event’s official end.

Shuttles provided by Argosy Casino will bus patrons around town to these participating bars to keep drivers off of the roads and allow them to visit all of the locations around town.

Guests who become a bit too “spirited” were also invited to use the promotional code “Miller Time” to receive a $20 discount on an Uber ride home, valid exclusively for Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW PHOTO GALLERY:

More like this: