Recent reporting about the planned seasonal suspension of flights at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport may have some travelers thinking they need to wait until October to book an Allegiant flight to Orlando, but MidAmerica wants those planning a summer vacation to know there are still amazing travel deals and low-fares happening at the airport thanks to Allegiant Travel Company’s(NASDAQ: ALGT) Dodge High Fares campaign. The company, growing in popularity among area travelers due to its cheap, direct flights to Orlando, recently launched the Dodge High Fares campaign to continue to provide great deals and is giving away a free roundtrip ticket each week at dodgehighfares.com through August 23.

“Allegiant consistently goes into new markets and accomplishes two things: we bring down the cost of vacation travel while simultaneously increasing the number of leisure travelers flying,” said Rich Winiarski, Allegiant Travel Company Vice President of Marketing. “We make more vacations possible by making travel more affordable in the communities we serve. It’s something we’re really proud of, and this new campaign will help us tell that story.”

The seasonal flight suspension at MidAmerica will run from August 12 through October 2 in order to keep fares down and guarantee flexible flights during the other busier months. The combination of hurricane season and the start of school make this 7-week stretch a low period for the airline. Despite this temporary hiatus, the twice-weekly bargain flights to Florida are still on schedule through early August, making it easier for families and travelers to get away on a budget. And tickets can actually be purchased online now for flights all the way through February 9th.

Among the passengers traveling with Allegiant from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport last month was St. Clair County Board Chairman, Mark Kern. “My family and I just got back from vacation and we travelled with Allegiant both ways,” noted Kern. “They really make it easy and provide an exceptional option for those seeking affordable travel to Florida from St. Clair County and the surrounding St. Louis area.”

Allegiant began service from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in November of 2012 with direct flights to Orlando. Allegiant is the only scheduled service at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport and has already provided convenient and affordable travel to more than 7,000 area residents traveling to Orlando.

Travelers looking to dodge high fares can do so with flights to Orlando for as little as $70 one-way, as well as by using Allegiant’s booking tools for the complete vacation package – hotel, car, activities and more – on Allegiant.com. For a chance to win free flights and learn more about the new Dodge High Fares campaign, visit dodgehighfares.com.

"We're looking forward to a great rest of the summer, taking the Dodge High Fares campaign into our communities, showing just how affordable a vacation with us is,” said Winiarski.

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is located in Mascoutah, Illinois, in the eastern portion of the St. Louis metropolitan area. Major multimodal rail and inland port centers are located within 22 miles of the airport, which also enjoys easy access to five interstate highways via I-64. With parallel runways of 8,000 and 10,000 feet, the airport can handle simultaneous take-offs and landings in all conditions, minimizing delays. It has an annual capacity of 200,000 operations. Tenants include Boeing, which recently located a new manufacturing facility at the airport, as well as AVMATS, a company providing alternatives for the support and maintenance of corporate aircraft, which has been operating at MidAmerica for over nine years. MidAmerica is a Joint Use Airport partnering with Scott AFB, the home to US Transportation Command, a multi service organization, and Air Mobility Command, the USAF’s component command for airlift. MidAmerica and the 375th Air Mobility Wing operate Scott AFB/MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. For more information, visit www.flymidamerica.com.

