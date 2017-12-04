BETHALTO – Over the years, there's been many stories of high school wrestlers overcoming disabilities to succeed in a sport that oftentimes is very demanding in so many ways.

And at Civic Memorial High School, there's a wrestler who's determined to succeed and meet his goals despite his battle with cerebral palsy.

Meet freshman Keegan Burgard, who wrestles for the Eagles at the 126-pound class. Burgard, who has cerebal palsy, has wrestled for three years and has enjoyed success.

How he got interested in wrestling is a very simple story.

“I knew one of the coaches at the middle school,” Burgard said. The coach took an interest in Burgard, and he soon became a member of the team.

As far as wrestling itself, Burgard knows how hard it can be.

“It is a very hard sport,” Burgard said. And in the daily practices and in meets, Burgard works just as hard as the other wrestlers. Early on in his freshman year, things have been going well for him. As Burgard himself said, “so far, so good.”

Burgard has enjoyed success as a wrestler, but mainly, he also enjoys the sport very much.

“Last year, I won my last match of the season,” Burgard said. “And so far, it's been a good three years of wrestling.”

Now as a member of the Eagles, Burgard has very ambitious goals for himself and his team.

“To go to state,” Burgard said. And another goal is to go as far as he can in wrestling. And with the help of his teammates and coaches, he also has another goal as well.

“To become a better wrestler,” Burgard said.

And there isn't any doubting that Keegan Burgard will work hard and accomplish and achieve all of his goals in wrestling.

